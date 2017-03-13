70 Years of Ferrari

Ferrari produced their first car in 12 March 1947, then in an unknown village of Emilia-Romagna one of the largest motoring legends was born.









Yesterday was the 70th anniversary of Ferrari. When the 125S was released, it was considered a road racing car, the lack of a windshield made it clear that it was not addressed to lovers of sporty driving, but to those who wanted to participate in races.

About 2 months later, Franco Cortese won on 20 May of 1947 the Grand Prix of Rome with the 125S, having an average hourly speed of 88.5 km/h. Other 5 victories were credited to the Ferrari 125S that same year, with the most important win being that of Tazio Nuvolari at the Grand Prix of Parma.