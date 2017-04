Lincoln wants to release in 2019 in the Chinese market a new luxury SUV. The model will be manufactured at Ford’s factory in the Asian country, that works together with the local Chongqing Changan Automobile Co.









There aren’t many details for the luxury SUV, but it is very likely that it will borrow design elements from the impressive Navigator Concept (pictured above). Lincoln’s sales last year, showed a spectacular growth of 180% in China.