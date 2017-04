The word of engine swaps is magical. We have see Muatangs with Supra engiens, Aston martin’s with Supra engines, Japanese cars with LS engines, but until now we hadn’t seen a GT86 with a Nissan GT-R engine.









The 2-liter atmospheric engine of the car was replaced by 3.8-liter VR38DETT engine of the GT-R, that after appropriate modifications produces 1,300 horses! The engine is combined with a sequential gearbox, that sends the power to the rear wheels.