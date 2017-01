Mercedes-Benz announced that the GL-Class MY2015 gets a new twin-turbo three liter V6 petrol engine on the GL 400 version, which produces 333 hp and 480 Nm of torque, with the engine sends the power on all four wheels.

With this engine, the GL-Class has an average fuel consumption of 9.2 litres/100 km and at Germany it starts from € 76,160.