The new design of the cars of Formula E

The Formula E championship is going through its third season and Spark Racing Technology, which belongs to the former boss of the Renault Formula 1, Frederic Vasseur and manufactures all the cars of the championship, presented the concept that you see in the main picture, as the successor of the current cars.









Spark is collaborating with Dallara so that they can have the new cars ready for the 5th season of Formula E, which will begin in the fall of 2018. The design of the car is quite revised, compared to the current ones and the more substantive change was the increase in the capacity of the battery, manufactured by McLaren Applied Technologies, to 54 kWh from 28 kWh.

This change is important because it will not be necessary to stop the race for a change of cars. The increase in available energy will also increase by 10% the weight of the car. An interesting addition is also the existence of a cover for the driver, like the one that Red Bull had suggested for Formula 1. The use of the cover is not related only to security, but also to performance, since it reduces the aerodynamic drag.

Although there is a fairly large criticism against Formula E, for the small power of the cars, the small battery capacity and the lack of sound, it is clear that from the side of large companies and FIA, steps are being taken for the development and the upgrade of the championship.