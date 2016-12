Almost every tuning firm has released this year a package for the BMW M2 and now Dinan has presented their new package, that makes the six-cylinder turbo engine of the car, produce 446 hp with 575 Nm of torque, an increase of 76 hp and 110 Nm.









The increase in horsepower comes from a larger turbo, a new exhaust, a new air intake and an ECU reprograming. The company also offers a larger intercooler, a new suspension and new engine mounts.