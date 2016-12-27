Porsche Panamera Turbo by Porsche Exclusive

Porsche Exclusive presented a unique red Panamera Turbo. The car features the SportDesign package, it has black details and a black leather upholstery and red decorations in its interior.









It is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine producing 550 hp at 5,750 rpm and 770 Nm at 4,500 rpm, with its combined fuel consumption reaching 9.4 l/100 km and its CO2 emissions being 212 g/km. It is able to do the 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, when combined with the Sport Chrono package, with its top speed being almost 305 km/h.