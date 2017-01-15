Old Concept Cars: Audi Steppenwolf

Audi presented the Steppenwolf concept at the Paris exhibition in 2000. Although the concept did not pass directly in production, Audi presented six years later the Cross Coupe quattro concept, which had similar characteristics and dimensions and was the basis for the Q3, that was released in 2010.









The Steppenwolf had a 3-door bodywork, it was based on the PQ34 platform of the Volkswagen Group , which was used on the Audi A3 and Audi TT, and it was 4.2 meters long, 1.83 metres wide and 1.46 meters tall, with its ground clearance reaching 162 mm.

It was equipped with a 3.2-liter V6 engine, which produced 225 hp with 320 Nm of torque, that enabled it to accelerate to 100 km/h in less than 8 seconds, with its top speed being 230 km/h.

The car had the all-wheel drive Quattro system of the company, an adjustable air suspension and a detachable carbon.