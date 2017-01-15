1986 Alpina B6 E30 is heading to auction

Alpina had a very limited production during the 80s and 90s, witch maked the models of that era quite rare today, with their prices being very big and in some cases being more expensive than modern M-Power cars.









A very rare and beautiful 1986 B6 2.7, which is the 40th of only 67 cars made, will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, with the car’s expected selling price being between $50,000 and $70,000

The car is based on the E30 3-Series and it is equipped with a 2.7-liter engine, producing 210 hp with 264 Nm of torque, that enables it to do the 0-100 km/h in about 7 seconds, with its top speed being 225 km/h.

The car has an Alpina body kit, the characteristic light-alloy wheels of the company, new seats, a new steering wheel and a new gear shifter.