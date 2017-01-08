Old Concept Cars: Renault Laguna Concept

Renault presented in 1990 the Laguna Concept, a convertible concept car that debuted at the Paris auto show, in September of 1990. The car had no roof or windshield, with the two passengers having to wear special helmets with built-in speakers, with Renault equipping the car with a roll bar that would open within 0.1 seconds in case of a rollover.









Mechanically the Laguna Concept was equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 210 hp at 5,500 rpm, that was transferred to all the wheels. The car was able to do the 0-100 km/h in less than 6 seconds, with its top speed reaching 250 km/h. It had a tubular frame, while its body was made of aluminum sheets. This concept was the one that formed the basis for the Renault Sport Spider.