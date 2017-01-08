2018 Ford F150

Ford presented the renewed F-150, that will make its debut at the Detroit auto show, which opens its gates tomorrow, with the changes on the car including visual modifications and the addition of a diesel engine.









The car has a new front lights, LED daytime running lights, new design for the wheels, that range from 17 to 22 inches, while on the back, the revamped F-150 features new graphics for the lights.

From the summer of 2018 it will be available with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine, which will be combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The remaining engines will be available with the launch of the F-150, which is expected next spring. The base model will be offered with a new 3.3-liter V6 engine, which is expected to produce 282 hp with 343 Nm torque, combined with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The other engines will be the same of the pre-facelift model, specifically there will be a 2.7 and 3.5-liter EcoBoost in-line cylinder engines, as well as a 5.0-liter V8. All will be combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission, while they are expected to have a better performance and a better fuel consumption.

Finally, Ford added new security systems, such as pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control and also 4G LTE connectivity and an audio system of B&O Play.