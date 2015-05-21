2016 Toyota Hilux

Toyota presented the new Hilux. The car is 70 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the previous generation and it features LED headlights with daytime running lights and a slightly sloping roof line, while it can be equipped with aluminum wheels from 16 to 18 inches.













It is available with four engines, a 2.4 liter turbo diesel that delivers 162 hp with 400 Nm torque, a 2.8 liter turbo diesel producing 180 hp with 450 Nm torque, a 2.7 liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 166 hp and a six-cylinder 4.0 liter engine producing 300 hp.

The interior features a large touch screen, leather upholstery and aluminum decorations. The new Hilux has a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, with a payload of 1,240 kg and its sales will begin in the coming months.