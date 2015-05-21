2016 Toyota Hilux

By Marco Vertizeli -
Toyota presented the new Hilux. The car is 70 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the previous generation and it features LED headlights with daytime running lights and a slightly sloping roof line, while it can be equipped with aluminum wheels from 16 to 18 inches.





It is available with four engines, a 2.4 liter turbo diesel that delivers 162 hp with 400 Nm torque, a 2.8 liter turbo diesel producing 180 hp with 450 Nm torque, a 2.7 liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 166 hp and a six-cylinder 4.0 liter engine producing 300 hp.

The interior features a large touch screen, leather upholstery and aluminum decorations. The new Hilux has a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, with a payload of 1,240 kg and its sales will begin in the coming months.

