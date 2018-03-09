2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

Ford presented in Geneva the Mustang Bullitt, that is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that yields 465 hp with 530 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is based on the Mustang GT and wears all the components of the Premium and Performance equipment packages.









It is offered in two colors, Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green, which was the color of the old Mustang Bullitt. It stands on new 19-inch rims, it features a new front grille, Recaro seats and red Brembo brake calipers, while it also has changes in the suspension.

The Bullitt has a new air intake system, coming from the Shelby GT350. Finally, it wears a new exhaust, which gives it a more sporty appearance, while its tailpipes are painted in black.