2017 BMW 5 Series Touring

BMW unveiled the 5 Series Touring, with the model weighing 100 kilos less than the outgoing generation, since it is based on the CLAR platform that makes use of aluminium, high-strength CFRP and steel, with its tailgate being made of aluminum.









The BMW 5 Series Touring has 570 litres of luggage space, that after folding the rear seats increases to 1,700 liters, with the payload being 720-730 kg, depending on the version, a huge increase over the 120 kilos of the previous generation.

Mechanically it will be offered with four engines, the 530i version will be equipped with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter petrol engine producing 252 hp with 350 Nm of torque, that will enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, with its top speed being 250 km/h.

The 540i xDrive will be equipped with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine delivering 340 hp with 450 Nm of torque, that will help it complete the 0-100 km/hour in 5.1 seconds, with its top speed being also 250 km/h.

The 520d will have a 2.0-liter diesel engine producing 190 hp with 400 Nm of torque, it will be able to do the 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds and its top will be 230 km/h. Finally the 530d will be powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine producing 265 hp with 620 Nm of torque, that will help it reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.6 seconds, with its top speed being 230 km/h. All engines will be combined exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The car will be offered with an automatic air suspension at the standard equipment, with the M Sport suspension being available in the optional equipment. BMW will officially present the new 5 Series Touring in March of 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show, with its sales to begin in June.