Rumors: Alfa Romeo will present the Giulia Coupe at Geneva

According to rumors, Alfa Romeo will present at the Geneva auto show in March, the Giulia Coupe, which will be named Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint and will be the main opponent of the Mercedes C-Class, Bmw 4-Series and Audi A5 Coupe.









The Giulia Coupe will be based also on the Giorgio platform and it will be available with the same gasoline and diesel that can be found in the sedan version of the Giulia, with the Quadrifoglio version being equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. The same rumors say that later, Alfa Romeo will present also the Sportwagon version of the Giulia.