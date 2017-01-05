2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black Edition

Ram will present at the Detroit auto show, the new 1500 Rebel Black Edition. The model has black rims, a black grille, a high air suspension, shock absorbers of Bilstein, tow hooks and all-terrain 33.5-inch tires.









Mechanically it is available with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine producing 305 hp with 364 Nm of torque, or with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine producing 395 hp with 555 Nm of torque.

Its interior has black decorations, a black leather upholstery and gray stitching. Its sales will begin in the U.S. from March, with a starting price of $46,910.