Ram 1500 Copper Sport

Ram unveiled the 1500 Copper Sport, a new version of the 1500 that is equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine and is offered exclusively as a double cabin, with 3,000 units to be produced. It is painted in new Copper Pearl color, it has black matte trim strips and 20-inch wheels. Its interior has an orange decorations, a black headlining, a leather upholstery and an Alpine audio system with 9 speakers and a subwoofer.

At the same time the company announced also the Windy City and Night packages for the 2500 and 3500 that feature black details on their body, black 20-inch wheels and heated electrically adjustable seats and adjustable pedals. The cars are available with a 5.7-liter V8 and a 6.4-liter gasoline engine, as well as a 6.7-liter six-cylinder Cummins diesel engine.

