2018 BMW M3 Facelift

2018 BMW M3 Facelift

BMW officially unveiled the renewed version of the M3. This is the second time that the M3 gets a facelift and this time the car features new LED lights (available in the additional equipment) that replace the xenon lights, just like the renewed 4-Series and M4.

2018 BMW M3 Facelift




It has LED rear lights and mechanically it is equipped with a 3.0-liter turbo engine that produces 431 hp, while with the Competition package installed the power output grows to 450 hp. The production of the M3 facelift will start in July.

