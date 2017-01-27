Mercedes Aesthetics A Concept

Mercedes presented the Aesthetics A Concept, a sculpture which shows us the design philosophy of 8 future models of Mercedes-Benz that will be released on the market within the next 3 years. Those models are the new A-Class, A-Class Sedan, B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, GLA, GLB and the GLS.









The sculpture shows a new front part design which mimics that of the AMG GT R, the hood has a more aggressive design, with the sides being simpler, having a single line that extends from the front of the lights to the rear of the car.