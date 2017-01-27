New information on the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche is already testing the new 911 GT2 RS, so that it can be ready to be presented at the end of the year or early next year. According to new information, the company predicts that the car will be able to lap Nurburgring with a time close to 7:05.









Mechanically, the car will produce somewhere near 650 hp, almost 100 hp more than the 911 Turbo S. Just as a reminder the previous GT2 RS, which was based on the chassis of the 997 was able to lap Nurburgring in 7:18. Finally, the new 911 GTS, which was unveiled at Detroit, is able to do a time of 7:22, which indicates how fast the 911 range has become.