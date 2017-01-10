2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Chevrolet unveiled the new Traverse at Detroit, with the second generation of the large SUV to be available in the American market from autumn. The new Traverse features a radically revamped design, and it is very big, with its length reaching 5.2 metres and its wheelbase being 3.1 meters, which makes it larger than the Chevrolet Tahoe.









Mechanically the new Traverse will be available with an atmospheric 3.6-liter V6 petrol engine, producing 305 hp with 352 Nm of torque, with the power to be transferred to the front axle and an all-wheel drive system being offered on the optional equipment. The car will also be offered with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, producing 255 hp with 400 Nm of torque, with the power to be transferred exclusively to the front axle. Both engines will be combined with a 9-speed automatic transmission, which has a Start/Stop technology.

The car has plenty of security technologies, such as a surround vision system, pedestrian front braking, forward collision alert and automatic braking. Its interior features a leather upholstery, the myLink Infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen that supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto, OnStar LTE hotspot WiFi and several USB ports.