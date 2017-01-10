2018 Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar unveiled the renewed F-Type, that has new bumpers and front and rear LED lights. Its interior features new lighter seats, a new infotainment system and aluminium decorations. The company also offers the R-Dynamic package for the F-Type with the V6 engine, which features 20-inch rims and black details on the bumpers and on the hood.









Jaguar also presented the 400 version of the F-Type Sport, that is placed between the F-Type S and F-Type R. The car has black 20-inch wheels, large brakes, grey decorations, special logos and a special interior. It is equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine producing 400 hp with 460 Nm of torque, that enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, with its top speed being 275 km/h.

The rest of the range has remained the same, in terms of horsepower. The simple F-Type delivers 340 hp, the F-Type S produces 380 hp, the F-Type R has 550 hp and the F-Type SVR delivers 575 hp. A manual transmission is offered only for the rear-wheel drive version of the F-Type, with the four-wheel drive versions to be paired only with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Sales of the renewed F-Pace will begin in the first quarter of the year.