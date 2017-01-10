2018 Lexus LS

Lexus brought at Detroit the fifth generation of the LS. The new Japanese flagship has grown in size and it is based on the GA-L platform that debuted with the LC 500. The new LS has a lower ground clearance, a lower center of gravity and its length reaches 5,235 mm, with its width being 900 mm and its height 1,450 mm.









Due to extensive use of aluminium, the new LS weighs 90 kilos less than the outgoing generation. It features a big grille, thin lights, 19-inch rims, an active air suspension, the Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management system that improves driveability and the Lexus Dynamic Handling system.

It is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 bi turbo engine producing 415 hp with 600 Nm of torque, combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission, that enables it to do the 0-96 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

The company wanted the new LS to have a reduced level of unwanted sounds in the cabin and so they mounted and an active noise cancellation system for the engine. The car is also equipped with an intelligent pedestrian detection system and active steering, which can brake the car automatically, but also change its course, in order to avoid collision with a pedestrian.

Its interior features a 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system, a 24-inch head-up display, which is the largest in the world and a Mark Levinson audio system with 3D Surround technology. It also has adjustable front seats with 28 settings that include air conditioning and a massage system, while the rear seats are large and luxurious and feature also massage functions. Orders for the new LS will start towards the end of 2017.