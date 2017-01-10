2018 GMC Terrain

GMC presented the new Terrain, that has a more elegant design, highlighted by the floating rear column, ending in a sloping roofline. The medium SUV is a big bet for the company, since this category is the second largest on the automotive market.









The new Terrain will be main competitor of models such as the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4. Mechanically it will be available with three turbo engines, the first one is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine producing 170 hp with 275 Nm of torque, the second one is a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine producing 252 hp with 353 Nm of torque, while the last one is a 1.6-liter diesel producing 137 hp with 325 Nm of torque. The power will be transferred to the front wheels, through 9-speed manual and automatic transmissions, while an all-wheel drive system will be offered in the optional equipment.

Its interior features a leather upholstery and the myLink Infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen that supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto. In terms of security systems the car has a Forward Collision Alert system with Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure and the Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert system. Its sales will begin in the summer of 2017.