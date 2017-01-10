2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

Nissan brought at Detroit the 2017 Rogue Sport that will be manufactured in Japan and will be sold exclusively with a 2.0-liter engine producing 140 hp with 200 Nm of torque.









The engine will be combined with a CVT transmission, with the power passing to the front wheels. An all-wheel-drive system is included in the additional equipment.

The car has an upgraded suspension, while changes have been made in the design of the center console, in order to look like the Rogue, with its steering wheel being new.