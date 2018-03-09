Bugatti presented a new version of the Chiron at Geneva. The Sport, version of the car, does not yield more hp than the simple Chiron that produces 1,500 hp, but it is lighter, while having also better handling.









The Bugatti Chiron Sport is 18 kg lighter, compared to the normal Chiron, having new lighter rims, windscreen wipers made of carbon that weigh 1.4 kg less than those of the Chiron. It has tighter suspension by 10%, improved steering, improved rear differential with Dynamic Torque vectoring and new settings in all the operating programs.

According to Bugatti, the Chiron Sport is 5 seconds faster than the Chiron on the Nardo test track. The Chiron sport that was presented at Geneva is painted in red and gray, it has black details, with the logo “Sport” being on the center console and the door sills.

Its initial price of the car is €2,65 million, with the car in Geneva having all the additional equipment and costing €2,98 million.