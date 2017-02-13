Alpine teases the A120

Alpine released pictures of the seats of the A120, as a teaser. The car will make its debut at the Geneva auto show and according to the French company, each one of its seat will weigh 13.1 kg. The seats are clad leather, with Alpine saying that they offer “excellent quality and comfort”.









The A120 Coupe will have an aluminium chassis and aluminium body that will help it have a weight close to 1,000 kg, with its 1.8-liter turbo engine, that will produce about 300 hp, to be mounted in the center and the power to pass on the rear wheels. The engine of the car will be combined with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, that will allow it to do the 0-100 km/h in less than 4.5 seconds.

The car will be the main competitor of the Porsche 718 Cayman, the Lotus Elise and the Alfa Romeo 4C. Its price is rumored to be starting at €55,000 and according to the CEO of Alpine, Michael van der Sande, its first deliveries will begin in the summer of 2017.