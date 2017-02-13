Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Mercedes-Maybach presented officially the Landaulet-G650, the top version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which will be available later this year. The rugged SUV of Mercedes-Benz is the latest model that the company launches under the Maybach name. The car will make its debut at the Geneva auto show.









It will be equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine producing 630 hp at 5,000 rpm and 1,000 Nm of torque, available from 2,300 to 4,300 rpm. The power will pass to the wheels through a 7-speed automatic gearbox that has a torque converter.

Mercedes-Maybach has not given currently any specifications for the car, but it will probably have the same specs as the G65 that does the 0-100 km/h n 5.3 seconds, with its top speed being electronically limited to 230 km/h.

The car is based on the chassis of the G-Class with the long wheelbase and it reaches 5.36 meters in length, 2.11 meters in width and 2.36 meters in height! The interior of the car features a leather upholstery and four separate seats, that are fully electrically and adjustable. The rear seats are the same as those of the S-Class and offer ample leg room for the passengers.

The seats for the driver and front passenger are accommodated under the steel front part of the roof, while the rear passengers have the option to lower the fabric roof, by pressing a button that pulls it backwards, placing it behind the seats and above the trunk lid.

The new Mercedes-Maybach Landaulet G650 will be constructed in just 99 units, by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. It is described as the most expensive G-Class model that has ever been built, with its price not being announced yet, but rumors say that it will exceed the price of the G63 6×6, which had a starting price of around £410,000 in 2014.