A gorgeous 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL Batmobile is heading to auction

The BMW 3.0 CSL is certainly the most desirable E9 coupe, with its wide body kit, giving it the nickname ‘Batmobile’. The car that you see in the main picture isn’t an old race car, nor even Batmobile or a 3.0 CSL, according to Silverstone Auctions, it started life as a simple 1972 BMW 3.0 CS and then it was transformed into a ‘Batmobile’ in the late 1980s by a racing driver named Tim Busby.









In 2004 the car changed owner and it took part in many races in Europe. The car had two more owners after that, with its current owner selling it now.

It is equipped with a 6 cylinder 3.0-liter engine that was rebuilt in the beginning of 2014 and produces 384 hp with 415 Nm of torque. The car is expected to reach a selling price between £100,000 and £125,000 in the Race Retro Competition Car Sale 2017 auction.