Aston Martin has brought the DB11 S at Nurburgring

By John Kendrick -
0
Aston Martin has brought the DB11 S at Nurburgring

More Aston Martin news

Aston Martin

Advertisment




Aston Martin after the presentation of the DB11 that is equipped with a V8, is preparing a quicker version of the car, which will have a 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo engine producing about 660 hp. For this reason, they have brought the car at Nurburgring, to do the necessary testing.

Aston Martin has brought the DB11 S at Nurburgring




The extra horsepower will allow the British sports car to make the 0-100 km/h in approximately 3.8 seconds, with its top speed being over 320 km/hour.

It will have a redesigned front bumper with bigger air intakes, a front splitter and lightweight alloy wheels. It will also have bigger brakes and a lower suspension. Its launch is expected to be made in 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR