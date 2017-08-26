Aston Martin has brought the DB11 S at Nurburgring

Aston Martin after the presentation of the DB11 that is equipped with a V8, is preparing a quicker version of the car, which will have a 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo engine producing about 660 hp. For this reason, they have brought the car at Nurburgring, to do the necessary testing.









The extra horsepower will allow the British sports car to make the 0-100 km/h in approximately 3.8 seconds, with its top speed being over 320 km/hour.

It will have a redesigned front bumper with bigger air intakes, a front splitter and lightweight alloy wheels. It will also have bigger brakes and a lower suspension. Its launch is expected to be made in 2018.