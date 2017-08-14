The Aston Martin DBX will be released in 2019

The first SUV/crossover in the history of Aston Martin will be released in 2019. While the Aston Martin DBX concept that was presented at the Geneva Motor Show, had four electric motors, one at each wheel, according to rumors, as the project progresses to the stage of implementation, the car will be available with a V8 in the basic version and a 5.2 liter V12 engine in the strongest version.









According to the information, the purely electrical versions and plug-in hybrid will follow later, with technology borrowed from the 4-door RapidE.

The category of ultra luxurious and sports SUV will start being populated with the launch of the Aston Martin DBX, followed later by the SUV of Ferrari and the Lamborghini Urus. The new model will be manufactured in the company’s brand new factory in South Wales. The construction of this establishment started in 2016 and Aston Martin converted three airplane hangars in factory units. The British firm invested £200 million at the former military airport, hired 750 employees and plans to start production of the car in 2019.