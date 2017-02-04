Audi A7 by Liberty Walk

Liberty Walk has prepared a tuning package for the Audi A7. The car features a wide body kit, with riveted fenders, a front spoiler, a ducktail spoiler, a lowered suspension, new side skirts, a diffuser and quad exhaust tailpipes.









The body kit is offered in both polyester and carbon fiber, with the firm to offer also an air suspension and new wheels, with the upgrades being available also for the S7.

Mechanically there are no differences and so the S7 is equipped with a 4.0-liter bi turbo V8 engine producing 420 hp with 550 Nm of torque, that enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.