Car Legends: Toyota Aygo Crazy

I know that you may be wondering, “Why would an Aygo be a car legend?”, well… this was no ordinary Aygo, it was a one-off car created by Toyota, equipped with a 1.8 liter engine from the MR2 turbo, that was mounted in the middle and produced 200 hp.









The car had a wide body kit with a big rear spoiler, no electronic devices and ABS, a custom-made chassis, a full roll cage, a suspension from the MR2 Roadster, MacPherson struts and Tein shock absorbers. It was 18.5 cm wider than the standard Aygo, but it weighed 160 kg more than it, with its total weight reaching 1,050 kg.