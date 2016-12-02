Audi celebrates the 20th anniversary of the A3

Audi presented 20 years ago the first generation of the A3 and after two decades the model has done millions of sales. Today the A3 is offered in 54 variants, with the top Sedan RS3 to be equipped with a 2.5-liter TFSI engine producing 400 hp.









The A3 was first presented at the Paris Motor Show in 1996, with the car to be developed from scratch, on the platform of the Golf IV, which was presented in 1997. Originally it was only available in a three door version with a four-wheel drive version being presented in September of 1998, while the first five-door A3 made its appearance in March of 1999. Afterwards the S3 was released with a 1.8-liter engine producing 210 hp, with the second generation of the car to be presented in 2005. In 2008 the A3 Cabriolet made its debut, with the third generation to premiere at Geneva in March of 2012. This year Audi will release at the market the revamped version of the A3.