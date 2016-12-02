The BMW M2 CS will be equipped with the engine of the M4

According to a source close to BMW, the M2 CS will be released in 2018 and it will be equipped with the 3-liter six-cylinder biturbo S55 engine of the M4. The car will be presented shortly after the facelift version of the M2.









It will produce 400 hp and over 500 Nm of torque, while it will also be lighter than the M2, by removing the unnecessary weight. More specifically, the car will not have insulating material and its back seats, while various parts from aluminium or steel, will be replaced by carbon fiber. Externally the CS will have a different spoiler both front and back, while it will also be fitted with an adjustable suspension.