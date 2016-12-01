toyota-teases-the-new-camry

Toyota is going to present the new Camry at the Detroit auto show, this January, with the car being released in less than a year.









The design of the car is dynamic and it will probably borrow some elements from the company’s new NASCAR race car, which was unveiled last September. So the new Camry should have a new grille, thin lights with LED daytime running lights and new bumpers.

It will be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine producing 235 hp, that will replace the 3.5-liter V6. It will also continue to be offered with an atmospheric 2.5-liter engine producing 178 hp.