Audi Q8 concept

Audi brought at Detroit the Q8 concept, that features a wide front part, with a large air intake, a chrome grille and laser lights. Its length reaches 5.02 meters, its width 2.04 meters and its height 1.7 metres, while its wheelbase is 3 meters long.









Its doors open via touch sensors, via Audi’s logo in the middle column. On the back there is a roof spoiler, an ultra-flat rear window and a second spoiler below the window. The strip of lights that stretches across the width of the back, is a distinctive element of the e-tron models, with the car’s diffuser being made of aluminium.

According to the company’s designer Marc Lichte the interior of the Q8 is similar to that of the new A8. Most operations are done via the infotainment system, since it has a fully digital dashboard, with its luggage space reaching 630 litres.

The car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid set, which includes a 3-liter V6 TFSI engine producing 330 hp with 500 Nm of torque and an electric motor of 100 kW and 330 Nm of torque, with the total power being 442 hp with 700 Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain is combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission, that enables the car to do the 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, with its top speed being 250 km/h and its consumption reaching only 2.3 liters/100 km.

The lithium-ion battery of the car consists of 104 cells, it has a capacity of 17.9 kWh and it gives the car an electric range of 60 km, with its total autonomy being 1,000 km. Finally, the production version of the car is expected to be released in 2019.