Audi presented the SQ5 at Detroit, with the car to be available from spring. The SQ5 has the distinctive design language of the company’s SUV models, it has a gray front part, with horizontal bars, aluminum mirror covers and roof rails.









It is equipped with a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine, producing 354 hp with 500 Nm of torque between 1,370 and 4,500 rpm, with the power passing to all the wheels and the engine being combined with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This power allows the sporty SUV to do the 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, with its top speed limited to 250 km/h.

Optionally th company offers the S-sport package, featuring a limited slip rear differential and an active air suspension, which reduces the distance from the ground by 30 mm, in relation to the standard suspension, which can also be regulated.

The new SQ5 will have more dynamic steering settings, which will be variable and will be adjusted depending on the speed of the vehicle and the driver. At higher speeds, the dynamic steering helps improve stability and constancy, while at lower speeds, it helps the car have a more direct analogy, that helps to increases steering response.

Its interior features a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, sports front seats with diamond-shaped stitching, matte brushed aluminum and carbon decorations, S logos and a beautiful centre console.