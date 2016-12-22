Audi R8 AMS Alpha 10

AMS Performance is known worldwide for their tuning packages for Nissan GT-R. However, the company this time presented a package for the Audi R8, called Alpha 10.









The package features a new dual turbo and a blow off valve, along with a major upgrade on the car’s cooling system and lubrication system.

The cost of this package is $39,000, including its installation. With all the modifications the horsepower is increased to 1058 hp with the torque reaching 1,016 Nm torque, when using 100 octane petrol, or 925 hp and 932 Nm torque hp with 93 octane gasoline. Finally the car has an upgraded transmission clutch, while its steering has become heavier and the gas pedal harder.