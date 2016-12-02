Old Concept Cars: Gazoo Racing GRMN Sports FR Concept Platinum

Gazoo Racing presented in 2013 the Sports FR Concept Platinum. The car was based on the GT86 and it had a completely different front, with new lights, a vented hood and a new bumper. In the back it featured a new rear bumper with a diffuser and a huge spoiler.









Mechanically it was equipped with a 2.0-liter boxer twincharged engine which delivered 330 hp with 431 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual transmission, which was sending the power to the rear wheels via a mechanical locking differential.

Its interior featured a roll cage, a racing steering wheel, bucket seats and four point seat belts.