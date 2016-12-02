Old Concept Cars: Gazoo Racing GRMN Sports FR Concept Platinum

Old Concept Cars Gazoo Racing GRMN Sports FR Concept Platinum

Gazoo Racing presented in 2013 the Sports FR Concept Platinum. The car was based on the GT86 and it had a completely different front, with new lights, a vented hood and a new bumper. In the back it featured a new rear bumper with a diffuser and a huge spoiler.

Old Concept Cars Gazoo Racing GRMN Sports FR Concept Platinum




Mechanically it was equipped with a 2.0-liter boxer twincharged engine which delivered 330 hp with 431 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual transmission, which was sending the power to the rear wheels via a mechanical locking differential.

Its interior featured a roll cage, a racing steering wheel, bucket seats and four point seat belts.

