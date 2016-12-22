Citroen C3 WRC

Citroen presented officially the new C3 WRC. The car does not have many differences from the concept that was presented at the Paris auto show. It has a wide body kit, as required by the new regulations, a huge rear spoiler made of carbon and a big diffuser.









It will make its debut at the Monte Carlo Rally in January of 2017 and it is based on the new generation of the C3.

It is equipped with a modified 1.6-liter turbo petrol engine producing 380 HP, that features 36 mm turbos, with the their maximum pressure being 2.5 bar.

The car will be driven by Craig Breen and Stephane Lefebvre, who will accompany Kris Meeke, with the first two to having signed two-year contracts with the Citroen racing team, to drive the brand new WRC C3.