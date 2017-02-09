Audi R8 by Vorsteiner

Vorsteiner presented an upgrade kit for the new Audi R8. The kit features a new body kit, consisting of a front spoiler, new side skirts, a fixed rear spoiler and a diffuser, with the car standing on forged light alloy wheels.









Mechanically the R8 remains completely stock. As a reminder, the car is equipped with a 5.2-liter V10 engine (the same engine as the Lamborghini Huracan) that produces 610 hp at 8,250 rpm with 533 Nm of torque, that enable it to accelerate to 100 km/h from standstill in 3.2 seconds and to have a top sped that reaches 325 km/h.