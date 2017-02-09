Tata Tigor teaser sketch

Tata released a teaser sketch, which shows us a new car that will be called Tigor and will be officially presented in March. The car will be based on the Tata Kite concept.









Tata is confident that the car will do well in sales, as it features a combination of style and economy. The sketch reveals that the car will have a sporty design, five doors and a steep sloping roofline. It will be an interesting mix between the classic lines of a sedan, a shooting brake and a hatchback.

It will be able to accommodate up to five passengers and it luggage space will be over 400 liters, with its total length not exceeding 4 meters.