The Audi RS Q8 concept will be presented in Geneva

Audi will present at the Geneva auto show the RS Q8 concept and the RS3 Sportback facelift. The car will be the main competitor of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and the BMW X6 M.









The RS Q8 will be equipped with the engine of the S8 plus, which is a 4.0-liter V8, producing 605 hp with 700 Nm of torque. It will be able to make the 0-100 km/h in less than five seconds, with its top speed reaching 300 km/h. Its engine will be combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the quattro all-wheel drive system.

It will have a sportier look than the simple Q8, with a more aggressive grille, LED lights and a different front bumper which will play an active role in the aerodynamics of the car. The production version of the Q8 is expected to be released in 2018, meaning that the RS Q8 is expected to be released in 2019 or early 2020.