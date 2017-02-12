Mercedes S-Class Pickup

Somebody in Russia decided to convert his Mercedes S-Class (W221) into a pickup, with the result being very beautiful. We have seen several cars being converted to pickups, but this one must be one of the most luxurious. The details for this conversion are minimal and all we know is that the luxury sedan, started being converted in December of 2014 and four months later, it was presented at local bicycle exhibition in St. Petersburg.









As you can see the car is the same until the front pillars, then the rest of the body was transformed into a pickup, to transfer the owner’s bike. Its interior features a leather upholstery, while mechanically it is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 268 hp.