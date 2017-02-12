Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner

Vilner presented a truly unique Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, called Wrangler Hunting Unlimited. The car externally features a rusty look, which has been achieved through special processing, combined with a special varnish so that the color can stay unchanged over the years.









It is equipped with a modified FOX suspension, it has 37.5-inch BFGoodrich Krawler T/A off-road tires and a winch. It is equipped with an atmospheric 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 285 hp with 353 Nm of torque, which sends the power to all four wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car’s interior features brown colors and a leather upholstery.