Fostla and the PP-Performance have collaborated to present a tuning package for the Audi RS5, that makes the car’s 4.2-liter V8 engine, produce 481 hp with 628 Nm of torque, an increase of 31 hp and 198 Nm.









There car is wrapped in a chrome red vinyl sticker, it has black rims with red accents, black shiny decorations and dark-colored lights. The whole package costs $12,500.