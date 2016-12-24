BMW M2 by MTC Design

MTC Design, presented a tuning package for the BMW M2, that features many new aerodynamic parts, that make the car look even sportier.









The M2 has a carbon front splitter, carbon side skirts, a carbon diffuser and two spoilers at the rear (a ducktail spoiler and a big raised spoiler).

Mechanically there are no upgrades to the car, which is equipped with a 3.0-liter inline six turbo engine, producing 370 hp at 6500 rpm with 465 Nm of torque, combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that enables it to accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.3 seconds and to have a top speed limited at 250 km/h.