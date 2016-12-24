Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S by B&B Automobiltechnik

B&B Automobiltechnik prepared an upgrade package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI S Clubsport. Originally the 2.0-liter TSI engine of the car produces 310 hp with 380 Nm of torque, but with the package installed it produces 480 hp with 620 Nm torque.









This power increase enables the car to do the 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 sec and the 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds, with its top speed reaching 285 km/h.

The mechanical upgrade package costs €12,950 and it includes a new air intake, a larger intercooler, larger fuel injectors, a new exhaust and a new turbo, while B&B Automobiltechnik recommends placing an extra oil cooler, at a cost of €1,300. The company also offers less powerful packages with 360 hp and 460 Nm, 385 hp and 480 Nm and finally 430 hp and 550 Nm of torque.

In addition to the mechanical improvements, B&B Automobiltechnik offers new Springs, that lower the car’s height by 30 mm and fully adjustable KW V3 shock absorbers. Furthermore the company offers 18 to 19-inch wheels and new brake discs.