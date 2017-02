ABT presented a new upgrade package for the Audi S4. This package makes the car’s 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine, produce 425 hp, which means that its power has been increased by 96 hp.









The extra power helps the car to accelerate to 100 km/hour from a standstill in 4.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than a non-modified Audi S4. Besides the mechanical upgrades, ABT offers new rims for the car, available in 19 or 20 inches, a lower suspension and black decorations.